Verizon Wireless has just the right tech gift for Mother’s Day

Posted 9:00 am, May 13, 2017, by , Updated at 11:49AM, May 12, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Every year the question may get a little tougher-- "What do I get Mom for Mother's Day?" Shawn Fields with Verizon Wireless joins FOX 2 with countless tech recommendations including Google Home, HumX, and Boom 2 speaker- the perfect pool-proof way to jam out.  All of Field's recommendations can be found at Verizon for under $200.

For more information and a list of these creative ideas, see the full guide: https://www.verizonwireless.com/accessories/mothers-day/