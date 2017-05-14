Arthur Shivers: Barbell exercises for body strengthening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Does the idea of using a barbell during a workout intimidate you? You're not alone. Fitness expert Arthur Shivers admits that many overlook the barbell at the gym. But with a few simple exercises like the row and squat, a barbell can help sculpt your body. Whether you want to tone and get more lean or bulk up, barbells may just be your ticket. Shivers demonstrates several exercises that are useful for both men and women.

For more information on training with Arthur Shivers, visit www.generation3fitness.com or call (314) 643-6331.