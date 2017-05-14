Arts Pop: Opera Theatre St. Louis ready for 2017 season

The 42nd season will include the U.S. premiere of Philip Glass' "The Trial," based on the Franz Kafka novel, a new version of "The Grapes of Wrath" by Ricky Ian Gordon, Puccini's "Madame Butterfly", and Mozart's "Titus" .
Opera Theatre of St. Louis works to connect diverse audiences to the power and beauty of opera. They produce the classics along with new productions. All performances are sung in English.
For more on this season, read Sarah Bryan Miller's full article in Sunday's A&E section of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Website: https://www.opera-stl.org/