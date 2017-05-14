Arts Pop: Opera Theatre St. Louis ready for 2017 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Summer time in St. Louis means Opera time. Opera Theater of St. Louis is just one week away from the start of its 2017 season, which runs May 20 through June 25 at Loretto-Hilton Center at Webster University.

The 42nd season will include the U.S. premiere of Philip Glass' "The Trial," based on the Franz Kafka novel, a new version of "The Grapes of Wrath" by Ricky Ian Gordon, Puccini's "Madame Butterfly", and Mozart's "Titus" .

Opera Theatre of St. Louis works to connect diverse audiences to the power and beauty of opera. They produce the classics along with new productions. All performances are sung in English.

Website: https://www.opera-stl.org/