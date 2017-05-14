California Pizza Kitchen rolls out fresh menu for summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - As temperatures start to soar, our cravings may start to change towards lighter foods that won't weigh you down.

Billie Kilts, General Manager of California Pizza Kitchen at the Galleria joins FOX 2 in the kitchen with some of the restaurant's newest released menu items in time for summer. Kilts demonstrates how they make their popular, nutrition-packed power bowls that are loaded with grains and vegetables.