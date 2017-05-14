Billie Kilts, General Manager of California Pizza Kitchen at the Galleria joins FOX 2 in the kitchen with some of the restaurant's newest released menu items in time for summer. Kilts demonstrates how they make their popular, nutrition-packed power bowls that are loaded with grains and vegetables.
California Pizza Kitchen rolls out fresh menu for summer
