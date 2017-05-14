Couple warns others to be vigilant after frightening carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The victim of a Saturday afternoon carjacking in north St. Louis is speaking out. He and his wife are still traumatized and don`t want anyone else to be targeted. They asked FOX 2 not to name them.

“I could have just in a second lost my husband,” said the victim’s wife. “And it’s really traumatizing to have someone do something like that to you.”

They say it happened on Arlington. The husband bent down to grab something out of his Toyota Highlander when suddenly two men he believes were in their twenties took his cell phone and SUV.

“And it didn’t take ‘em any time. It was like boom..boom…boom and they were gone. It was… they were gone and was screeching up the street in my truck,” explained the carjacking victim.

One of them pointed a gun in his face.

“I thought that I might be seeing my last day at that particular time.”

The victims are speaking out about what happened because they feel if they stay silent nothing will change.

“Whoever did this to us, they have families, maybe mother or sisters, brothers that they wouldn`t want to go through what they’re putting us through. And I just hope they would think about what they’re doing and decide to change their lives and their way because just like they’re victimizing us someone can victimize them too,” said the man’s wife.

They also want to warn others not to let their guard down. The couple says it didn’t take long to end up on the other end of a gun.

“For the people that are out there moving about in their everyday lives and they’re not paying attention to anything that’s going on around them thinking that they’re safe, they’re not.”