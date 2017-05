Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Silvia Dadian-Smith with Snagdragon Studio in Tower Grove South joins FOX 2 to talk all things flowers. Silvia shows us how to effortlessly put together a pretty bouquet perhaps for Mother's Day and also shows how to make a flower crown.

If you'd like to learn more, join Snapdragon Studio at The Grand Market Sunday, June 4th from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM at Socially Jen & Co (3224 Locust St, St. Louis, MO, 63103).