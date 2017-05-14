× Illinois State University student fights human trafficking

NORMAL, IL (AP) – An Illinois State University computer science major has been working with a Nebraska-based initiative to fight human trafficking.

The Pantagraph reports Matt Price has been doing programming work for the Human Trafficking Initiative for about 1 year. Price says human trafficking is “when somebody gets coerced into selling their bodies.”

His sister, Crysta Price, started working on the issue five years ago as a research project at Creighton University in Omaha. She is now co-director of the initiative, the research arm of the Nebraska Human Trafficking Task Force.

Crysta Price focuses on data science while Matt Price handles programming that scans online data.

Price works to create a platform where law enforcement agencies can access leads. He says a platform for Nebraska may be operational within a month.

___

Information from: The Pantagraph, http://www.pantagraph.com