Longtime FOX 2 reporter John Auble dies at 77

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – It is with great sadness that we report that John Auble has died at 77-years-old. John had been fighting cancer for a long time and he finally succumbed on Saturday night, surrounded by his family.

John was a warrior a true journalist who cared. He served the St. Louis community well and we are grateful for his service.

He is survived by his wife Charmaine, five children, seven grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

We will miss his passion, dedication and his marvelous wit. Auble worked at KTVI for 23 years and retired because of illness in May 2011. He was an anchor, reporter and a great storyteller.

Some of his career highlights include the first interview with James Earl Ray, the man who assassinated the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. He also interviewed Coretta King, Rosa Parks, Mafia dons Mike Trupiano in St. Louis and Art Berne in Southern Illinois.