Mother’s Day “Mass Mob” draws big crowd to south St. Louis church

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The “Mass Mob” has become a popular event in the Archdiocese of Saint Louis to remind the community of the city’s many historic and beautiful churches. People of every faith are welcome to attend a Catholic Mass and worship together in unity.

On Sunday, a "Mass Mob" was held at St. Wenceslaus, the home parish of recently appointed Auxiliary Bishop Mark Rivituso. The south St. Louis church on Oregon Avenue expected to draw nearly 500 people to the celebration.

A Mother’s Day tradition at Saint Wenceslaus is the distribution of Carnation Flowers after Mass. The Knights of Columbus gave all women in attendance a free carnation on the special day.