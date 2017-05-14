Resource centers opening for victims of recent flooding

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency will open multi-agency resource centers for St. Louis-area flooding victims this week. The centers are a one-stop shop with experts in housing, insurance, food stamps, mental health counseling, and other needs.

Partner agencies include the American Red Cross, Missouri Department of Social Services, Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri Department of Insurance, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Catholic Charities, Society of St. Vincent DePaul, The Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope.

A center will be open Monday, May 15, at the Pacific, MO Eagles Hall on West Congress. On Tuesday, one will operate in House Springs, MO at Northwest Valley Middle School. On Friday, a center will be open at the First Baptist Church in Arnold, MO. The centers will be open from from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at each location.

Flood survivors should bring proof of address. Free child care will be available.