Anheuser-Busch will invest $13 million into St. Louis brewery

Posted 10:41 am, May 15, 2017, by

ST. LOUIS - JUNE 26: The headquarters of Anheuser-Busch, Inc. is seen June 26, 2008 in St. Louis, Missouri. Reports indicate that the brewer of Budweiser beer was prepared to reject the offer by Brewer InBev SA in a $46 billion takeover offer. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Anheuser-Busch announced Monday it will invest nearly $13 million into the St. Louis brewery. The investment reiterates the company’s commitment to St. Louis and the employees who work here.

According to the news release, it’s part of a national commitment of $500 million capital expenditure investment across its US facilities in 2017, and $2 billion through 2020.

It’s among the largest ever capital investment programs in U.S. Brewing history.

Major projects at the St. Louis brewery as a result of this investment include:

  • Updates to the signature beechwood-aging tanks
  • Increasing energy efficiencies throughout the St. Louis brewery, supporting a more energy efficient and independent brewery
  • Improving existing brewery infrastructure, including a new fermenter visible from the tour center

Mayor Lyda Krewson will join St. Louis Brewery General Manager Jim Bicklein, as well as other Anheuser-Busch North America leadership, on Wednesday, May 17 on the brewery grounds to celebrate this investment.

They will also proclaim Wednesday, May 17 as ‘US of Beer’ Day in St. Louis.

 