× Anheuser-Busch will invest $13 million into St. Louis brewery

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Anheuser-Busch announced Monday it will invest nearly $13 million into the St. Louis brewery. The investment reiterates the company’s commitment to St. Louis and the employees who work here.

According to the news release, it’s part of a national commitment of $500 million capital expenditure investment across its US facilities in 2017, and $2 billion through 2020.

It’s among the largest ever capital investment programs in U.S. Brewing history.

Major projects at the St. Louis brewery as a result of this investment include:

Updates to the signature beechwood-aging tanks

Increasing energy efficiencies throughout the St. Louis brewery, supporting a more energy efficient and independent brewery

Improving existing brewery infrastructure, including a new fermenter visible from the tour center

Mayor Lyda Krewson will join St. Louis Brewery General Manager Jim Bicklein, as well as other Anheuser-Busch North America leadership, on Wednesday, May 17 on the brewery grounds to celebrate this investment.

They will also proclaim Wednesday, May 17 as ‘US of Beer’ Day in St. Louis.