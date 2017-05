NEW YORK, NY – A surprise celebrity wedding. Actor Jim Parsons, known for his role as Sheldon on TV’s “The Big Bang Theory” has tied the knot with his longtime love, graphic designer Todd Spiewak.

They reportedly were married Saturday at the Rainbow Room in New York City. The two have been in a relationship for more than 14 years.

Parsons quietly came out as being gay in 2012, following a profile in the New York Times that mentioned his relationship.