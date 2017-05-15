Boeing to announce where new T-X training jets will be assembled

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-A big announcement is coming from Boeing Monday morning. They will reveal where the new T-X training jet will be assembled.

The announcement is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. in St. Louis. Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and Senator Claire McCaskill are expected to be in attendance.

The plane, built by Boeing and Saab, had a successful test flight in St. Louis in December. It will be used by the Air Force for training jet pilots and is planned to go into operation by 2024.

The initial purchase of 350 aircraft is worth up to $16 billion.