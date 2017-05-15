Cardinals Enjoy Off Day after Series Win over Cubs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cardinals enjoyed a day off on Monday after their weekend series win over the Cubs at Busch Stadium. Manager Mike Matheny is thrilled with the Cardinals 18-6 record in their last 24 games, that has the Cardinals in first place in the NL Central Division. Matheny praised the team's defense, speed, pitching and hitting during this streak. Among the top performers for the Cardinals is pitcher Trevor Rosenthal has returned to the elite status of a couple season's ago, being basically unhittable this season.