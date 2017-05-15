× Chicago-area student expelled in grade-changing scheme sues

CHICAGO (AP) _ A 15-year-old suburban Chicago high school student is suing after being expelled for taking part in a scheme to hack into his school’s grading system.

The Chicago Tribune reports that an adult relative filed the lawsuit this month on behalf of the Glenbrook North High School sophomore against the school board. The student at the high school in Northbrook says another student engineered the grade-changing scheme and that he only played a marginal role. He argues that expelling him for the rest of this school year and all of the next school year is “unreasonable” and “oppressive.”

The attorney for the student _ identified in the lawsuit only by his initials _ declined to comment to the Tribune. The school district also declined comment.

