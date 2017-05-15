× Creve Coeur to host free summer concert series in Millennium Park

CREVE COEUR, MO (KTVI) – For the fourth consecutive year, Millennium Park in Creve Coeur will host a free summer concert series, the city’s parks department said Monday.

The musical acts are as follows (all shows begin at 6 p.m.):

Thursday, June 8: Boogie Chyld

Get ready to boogie all night with Boogie Chyld! Known for their diverse music variety, the six-piece ensemble plays everything from Motown, disco, classic rock, hip-hop, country, blues and everything between. Their mission is to keep you dancing all night, so get ready to move!

Thursday, July 13: Maple Jam Band

Join us for a night of acoustic driven music featuring your favorite classic rock and blues tunes with a touch of bluegrass and country! The Maple Jam Band is known for their outstanding three-part harmonies and will be sure to have you tapping your feet all night.

Thursday, August 11: Abbey Road Warriors

It’s time to rock out like its Beatlemania again as the Abbey Road Warriors take the stage. Though they are not the typical look-alike Beatles tribute band, they play the music of the Fab Four with a passion and love that is appreciated by all. You will want to get up, sing and dance as the band performs the Beatles’ biggest hits.