Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY MAY 16, 2017:

The block stays in place…Tuesdays…pushing 90 degrees…tons of sun…windy on Tuesday in the afternoon….Then the block slowly breaks down…that is what they do…slow is the key…a few spot storms around Wednesday and Thursday…in the 80’s…spot is the key…lots of dry time…humidity starts to come back…increasing rain and storms late Thursday night, Friday, Friday night and well into Saturday…not raining all the time…think a Spring pattern…periods of heavy rain at times and some storms…limited severe the way it looks right now.