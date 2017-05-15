East St. Louis prep basketball star Jeremiah Tilmon Chooses Mizzou

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After decommitting from the University of Illinois when they fired head basketball coach John Groce, Jeremiah Tilmon has picked the University of Missouri to play his college basketball next fall. The 6'10" center from East St. Louis High School is a top 50 national recruit. He joins new Mizzou coach Cuonzo Martin and his talented recruiting class featuring Michael Porter Jr. the top high school recruit in the country.