Fallen St. Louis Police Officer Blake Snyder honored during ceremony at US capitol

WASHINGTON, DC (KTVI) - Fallen St. Louis police officer Blake Snyder and other officers killed in the line of duty were honored Monday at a ceremony in Washington, DC. President Trump spoke at the 36th annual National Police Officers' Memorial Service held at the US capitol.

The event is one of many held as part of National Police Week. It was created to recognize law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

In his remarks, the president condemned attacks on police and vowed to protect those serving in law enforcement.

"The attacks on our police are a stain on the very fabric of our society, and you are entitled to leadership at the highest level that will draw a bright line in the sand, not a red line in the sand that isn't gone over, but a bright line in the sand, and we will protect you. That I can tell you. And we will say enough is enough," said President Trump. "The attacks on our police must end, and they must end right now."

Blake Snyder's name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Monument. The St. Louis County Police Welfare Association paid for 11 members of Snyder's family, along with 25 members of the St. Louis County Police Department to attend the event.