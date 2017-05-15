Interactive St. Louis County map gives an aerial tour of history

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Want to know what an area looked like in the past? Saint Louis County has an interactive map that lets you go back in time to see a bird’s-eye view of local history.

The Saint Louis County’s GIS Service Center has aerial photos of the area dating back to 1937. You can peel back the years like layers to discover how neighborhoods formed and how major projects shaped the area. Some of the older maps predate major interstates and Lambert Airport.

The GIS Service Center has hundreds of maps that display massive amounts of government information in a way that anyone comprehend. They offer applications that allow anyone to interact with their data with no special programs or experience. The maps offer property information, polling locations, zoning boundaries and much more.