Kiener Plaza ready for big reveal after reconstruction

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The CityArchRiver project has been transforming the grounds surrounding the Gateway Arch over the past five years. The work stretches from the Mississippi riverfront to Kiener Plaza, which is about to reveal its makeover to St. Louis later this week.

For the past year, Kiener Plaza has undergone a significant transformation. Gone is the sunken amphitheater. It has been brought up to grade. Now the park features an extensive playground, a large event lawn for concerts and movies near the Old Courthouse, a splash pad area for kids and kids at heart, and a parking area for bicycles.

Don’t worry; the iconic Runner Statue is still there. It is back in the center of Kiener Plaza with a new fountain complete with LED lighting.

More than 140 new trees have been added so visitors can enjoy a relaxing park setting. Most of the landscaping consists of native Missouri plants.

The park is wheelchair accessible, pet friendly, and equipped with water fountains and water bottle fillers. At night, moonlighting, or light to mimic the light of a full moon, will illuminate the space.

The $380 million CityArchRiver project was paid for by a mix of federal, state, and local funds, private donations, and $100 million in tax revenue from Proposition P, which was approved by St. Louis city and county voters in 2013. The work on Kiener Plaza cost about $24 million.

On Friday, May 19, 2017, there will be a Kiener Plaza Ribbon Cutting at Noon, officially opening the new space. Everyone is welcome to come, enjoy live music, and purchase lunch from local food trucks. Then on Saturday, May 20, there will be a Kiener Plaza Opening Celebration from 11:00am-6:00pm. Enjoy live music all day, kids’ activities, and appearances by Fredbird and Team Fredbird.

For more details, visit www.cityarchriver.org/kiener.