Learn how to ‘fight’ for the cause at Title Boxing Club fundraiser

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Kick and punch your way to better health at Title Boxing Club, all while raising money for a good cause. Boxing for Brandon is a fundraiser benefiting the medical fund of Brandon Main.

On December 23rd of last year Brandon was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital. When he woke he had a terrifying discovery. He couldn’t move his legs and had limited movement in his arms. Doctors told Brandon he had an acute spinal injury and his spinal cord was likely damaged by a viral or bacterial infection.

Now in a wheelchair, Brandon and his family are still looking for answers.

Title Boxing Club is holding a fundraiser on Friday May 19th to raise money for Brandon’s medical fund. Participants can sign up for a boxing class at 4:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., or 7:30 p.m.

A $20 donation includes a Power Hour workout with live music by DJ Kurrent, hand wraps to take home and a 10-day pass to Title Boxing Club.

You can also donate to Brandon’s fund at: gofundme.com/teambrandonstrong