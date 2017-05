× Margie’s Money Saver: Cocktail & Party Dresses sale at Nordstrom Rack

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Get ready to party and celebrate with savings. Right now at Nordstrom Rack online get up to 80 percent on a big selection of cocktail and party dresses.

Get designer dresses that retail for hundreds at deep discounts. Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with your $100 purchase.

To learn more visit: nordstromrack.comĀ