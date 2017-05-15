Missing Cahokia teen last seen Friday

CAHOKIA, IL (KTVI) – Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old from Cahokia. Mahellia Mitchell’s mother say she may be in East St. Louis or Washington Park Illinois. She was last seen at her home in the 500 Block of St. Leo Dr. on Friday evening.

Mitchell is described as a 5’08” tall black female with light brown skin, long brown hair, brown eyes, and a slim build. She weighs around 120lbs.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mahellia Z. Mitchell please contact the Cahokia Police Department at: 618-332-4202.