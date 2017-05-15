Missing St. Louis man’s family continues search after one year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - It's been a year since St. Louisan Jerome Baker was last seen. His family continues its desperate search for answers. They have a new request for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and police.

Maurnice Baker is still dealing with a lot of pain in one of the worst years of her life. Her son 27-year old Jerome, An up and coming rapper and business owner, hasn't been seen since the morning of May 15th 2016.

The married father of four was heading out to meet with his family for a day of fun at Six Flags. When his friend stopped by his home at Hodiamont and Bartmer to give him a ride, he was gone. Baker vanished without a trace. His cell phone, bank and social media activity stopped.

The family is holding a baloon release Monday to bring awareness to Jerome's case and others in the city. They wait and hope for answers. Right now there are nearly 600 adult missing adults in the state of Missouri

The family created a GoFundMe page to help take care of Jerome's children.