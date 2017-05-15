× Motorcyclist loses leg following hit ‘n run accident in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has a hit and run suspect in custody following a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Defiance.

Law enforcement officials also found the car they believe struck 45-year-old Daniel Helfert on Highway 94 near Highway F.

Witnesses said the driver got out of his car, looked at the injured man, and then drove away. Helfert had to have his leg amputated as a result.

The victim’s son combed the scene for evidence and was putting the information on Facebook to help the highway patrol crack the case.

The name of the person taken into custody has not been released.