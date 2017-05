Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -Fallen St. Louis Police Officer Blake Snyder and other officers killed in the line of duty will be honored today in a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Saturday there was a candlelight vigil for 2016's fallen officers. Today Blake Snyder's name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Monument.

The St. Louis County Police Welfare Association paid for 11 members of Snyder's family, along with 25 members of the St. Louis County Police Department to attend.