Pet of the Week- Banjo

Posted 12:13 pm, May 15, 2017, by , Updated at 11:33AM, May 15, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Today’s Pet of the Week is a 4-year-old Pug Shar Pei Mix named Banjo. She is potty-trained and gets along with other dogs.

Banjo loves people, especially kids. She is the perfect size to be a lap dog.

Along with all of this, she knows basic commands and is very vocal when excited.

Banjo does not get along with cats.

If you are interested in learning more about her, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
Follow MEHS on Facebook!

