Pet of the Week- Banjo

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Today’s Pet of the Week is a 4-year-old Pug Shar Pei Mix named Banjo. She is potty-trained and gets along with other dogs.

Banjo loves people, especially kids. She is the perfect size to be a lap dog.

Along with all of this, she knows basic commands and is very vocal when excited.

Banjo does not get along with cats.

If you are interested in learning more about her, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

