Police chase I-70 driver allegedly on drugs in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) - A driver allegedly under the influence of drugs caused a scary situation along Interstate 70 in St. Charles County Monday. The driver led police on a chase.

Quick work by Missouri Highway Patrol Troopers stopped the dangerous driver. Shortly after 11am the patrol received several 911 calls about a white van that was driving carelessly along Interstate 70.

Drivers reported the erratic vehicle was a 2000 Ford E 350 white van with Missouri plates. Within minutes a trooper was able to get behind the vehicle on I-70 westbound near the Cave Springs exit. The trooper attempted to stop it the driver sped up and took off. Other troopers joined in the chase.

The Highway Patrol identifies the driver as Charles B Johnson, 33, of Florissant. He was taken to a hospital for observation. No one was injured during the chase.