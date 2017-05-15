Putting flood victims in touch with much-needed resource assistance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO (KTVI) – The recent flood remains an ever-present problem for folks in the middle of the messy and muddy clean-up. A tremendous amount of help from several agencies can now be found in certain locations.

At the Eagles Hall in Pacific, a multi-agency resource center (MARC) was set up, putting nearly two dozen agencies from faith-based groups, government, and service organizations in touch with flood victims.

The flood was devastating to some many peoples’ lives.

“I’m hoping to get some financial assistance to help clean (my home) and maybe get some help halfway gutting it so we can get the insulation replaced,” said flood victim Robert Allen.

Instead of talking over the phone or filling out applications on a computer, this gave flood victims a chance to talk to people face to face.

“Talking to someone face to face, you’re explaining in more depth and detail what the impact is on you,” said Ed Pearce, a volunteer with the American Red Cross. “They may help you understand that there is other impact that you forgot about or didn’t think was important.”

There were groups on site that offered long term assistance, organizations that offered free eyeglasses and testing, and agencies that helped youngster cope with the emotional scars of a natural disaster.

“I think is great that all these agencies are in one place that makes it easy,” Allen said.

There are two more MARCS in the St. Louis area this week, one in House Springs Tuesday and one in Arnold on Thursday.