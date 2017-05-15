St. Louis, Wisconsin have more in common than you think

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-When most people think of Wisconsin, images of beer, cheese and the Green Bay Packers come to mind. While these three things are iconic, travel Wisconsin wants St. Louisans to know that there`s much more they can see and do in the dairy state.

Kristina Levan from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism tells us more.

Wisconsin and St. Louis actually have more in common than it may initially seem. If you`ve never been to Wisconsin, here are some ideas of what`s waiting for you.

While st. Louis has its iconic Gateway Arch, Wisconsin puts a quirkier spin on its monuments, with things like the world`s largest muskie, found at the national freshwater fishing hall of fame in Hayward. The half-city block long, four-and-a-half story fish even has an observation platform in its mouth!

Wisconsin also lays claim to the world`s largest six pack in La Crosse and the world`s largest letter m in Platteville.

If you love St. Louis` trendy Delmar Loop, pay a visit to Milwaukee`s Historic Third Ward. Once an abandoned warehouse and industrial district, the third ward was renovated in recent years and now offers unique restaurants, galleries, boutiques, entertainment and more.

Plan your trip around the 50th anniversary of the world`s largest music festival – Summerfest. It returns to Milwaukee`s lakefront June 28-July 2 and July 4-9 and will feature more than 800 acts on 11 stages.

You can`t talk about Wisconsin without mentioning beer! While Anheuser-Busch may rule in St. Louis, Wisconsin is home to the likes of Miller, Schlitz, Pabst and Blatz, plus dozens of micro- and nano-breweries. As of last month, Pabst Beer is being brewed in Milwaukee once again after Pabst Brewing Company opened a new microbrewery, restaurant and tasting room at its former brewery site!

If you`re a fan of the City Museum, architecture, or just plain quirky attractions, be sure to pay a visit to House on The Rock in Spring Green. The house first opened to the public in 1960 but, like the city museum, has continued to grow and now features buildings full of exotic and whimsical exhibits, from the world`s largest carousel, to the infinity room, to an enormous sea creature longer than the statue of liberty is tall.

Wisconsin is also the birthplace of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, whose 150th birthday is June 8. Architecture fans can enjoy the new Frank Lloyd Wright Trail, a 200-mile self-guided motor route that takes visitors to nine different Frank Lloyd Wright sites across Southern Wisconsin, including wright`s former estate Taliesin in Spring Green.

To learn more and plan your trip, visit www.travelwisconsin.com.