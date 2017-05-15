The Great Forest Park Balloon Race gets new location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The 45th Annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race will take place at Art Hill in Forest Park.

The Great Forest Balloon Race is the 2nd oldest balloon race in the United States and the largest fall event in the St. Louis region. The event is free and open to the public.

VIP tickets include a buffet of summer BBQ food from Chef Chuck at Butler's Pantry. VIP tickets will also include premier seating and parking for the event. VIP tickets start at $60 per adult and will be available after July 4.

The Balloon Glow is scheduled for Friday, September 15, 2017 at 7 p.m. The race will take place the following day with festivities beginning at noon and the launch at 4:30 p.m.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the Great Forest Park Balloon Race.

To learn more visit: Greatforestparkballoonrace.com/