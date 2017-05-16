× ‘American Pickers’ coming the St. Louis area and looking for leads

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The stars of the History Channel’s hit TV show, “American Pickers” are looking for hidden treasures near St. Louis in June. They are looking for interesting people to feature on television and antiques to take back to the shop.

The crew, including Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, is coming to Illinois next month. The production company tells the Belleville News Democrat that, “They’re asking locals to send in information on large, private collections or accumulations of antiques in the state.”

The Alton Telegraph reports that American Pickers have not decided what part of Illinois they will be visiting. The antique hunters are still looking for the best leads from viewers.

They came to Missouri last year looking for movie memorabilia, advertising, pre-50s’s western gear, military items, vintage musical equipment, clothing, and automotive items. Although, they’re open to just about anything that will make good television. Especially something with a good story.

“American Pickers” is a reality television show that features antique hunters who travel across the United States to find to find various items for resale, for clients, or for their own personal collections.

Do you have something that they may be interested in? Call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878), or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

More information about the show: http://www.antiquearchaeology.com/