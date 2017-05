ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-It’s the story of a bridge made from bread; the kind of bread that bridges the gap between homelessness and unemployment.

Bride Bread Bakery is all about a hand up rather than a hand out. The company gives the homeless dough and yeast so they can rise up!

President Fred DomkeĀ stopped by to debut their new mobile bake shop.

Bridge Bread Bakery

5622 S. Grand Boulevard

BridgeBread.org/Truck

BreadTruck@BridgeBread.org (314) 296-3077