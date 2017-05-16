Child dies while swimming in hotel swimming pool

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KTVI)- A 12-year old died Tuesday after swimming in a Fairview Heights hotel pool. Around 10:25am, a call was made to 9-1-1 for a child who had been under water for an extended period of time at the Drury Inn on Ludwig Drive, just off IL Rt. 159.

According to Fairview Heights Police, the boy, who is from Florida, had gone swimming with an older sister and toddler brother. He decided to see how long he could hold his breath under water while the sister tended to the toddler. The boy remained under water for a couple of minutes until he was able to be pulled out by family.

The boy’s father and responding officers administered CPR until EMS arrived and took over. The boy was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The family says the boy was a good swimmer. Police are trying to determine why the boy what not able to surface. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, but police suspect this is just a tragic accident.

