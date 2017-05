Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A young child was shot Tuesday night in north St. Louis City.

The shooting took place at a residence the 4900 block of San Francisco Avenue, that's in the Penrose neighborhood.

The child, believed to be eight-years-old, was said to be conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. The extent of the child's injuries has not been disclosed.

Police have not identified the shooter or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.