Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…Wednesday, May 17, 2017:

The block starts to break down today…but a very slow process…partly sunny and very windy on Wednesday…a few spot storms late day into the evening…any wet will be fading as it works our way…but lets watch the sky…lots of dry time on Wednesday…80’s…the same story on Thursday…again limited wet…humidity starts to come back…increasing rain and storms late Thursday night, Friday, Friday night and well into Saturday…not raining all the time…think a Spring pattern…periods of heavy rain at times and some storms…we could see a break in the wet Friday evening and we will will dry out going thru the morning on Sunday…a wet run once again.