Free school supplies for underprivileged students

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - The local nonprofit KidSmart is on a mission to help St. Louis area students reach their full potential by providing them with free school supplies.

About 3,000 teachers volunteer at its Hazelwood store in exchange for an opportunity to shop for whatever their students need, free of charge. They get up to $1,000 a month in supplies including: backpacks, pencils, notebooks, and markers.

Some 90,000 children live in poverty in St. Louis city and county. KidSmart equips more than 68,000 youngsters with tools to succeed in the classroom each year.

The organization is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. It's on track to reach a major milestone in August by distributing $50 million worth of school supplies to children.

If you would like to donate supplies or volunteer at KidSmart, go to their website KidSmartSTL.com or call 314-291-6211.