Free Trip Tuesdays – Lake of the Ozarks!

FOX 2’s Free Trip Tuesdays, brought to you by Gateway RV & Powersports is taking you to the Lake of the Ozarks!

The lucky winner will enjoy a three-night getaway for a family of four at Central Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks. With 1,150 miles of wandering shoreline, Missouri’s largest lake is mid-America’s favorite outdoor destination for water recreation, golf, shopping, sightseeing and other family fun.

The prize package includes three nights’ stay in deluxe accommodations at Tan-Tar-A Resort, Golf Club, Marina & Indoor Waterpark. The winning family will enjoy three days of fun both on and off the water. They’ll splash and slide at Tan-Tar-A’s Timber Falls Indoor Waterpark, as well as at the nearby 27-acre Big Surf Waterpark. They’ll enjoy a round of golf at the Oaks Golf Course, part of the Lake of the Ozarks Golf Trail. They’ll get a close-up look at the Lake during a 1½-hour narrated cruise on the 150-passenger Tropic Island motor yacht. They’ll be in for a cool experience when they enjoy a guided tour of Bridal Cave.

There are taste treats in store, too. The winners will get their days off to a great start with breakfast at Tan-Tar-A’s rustic-themed Black Bear Lodge and at Tonka Hills Family Restaurant. They’ll also enjoy a “sweet tooth” break at a local favorite, Randy’s Frozen Custard.

For more information on Central Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks, call 1-800-FUN-LAKE or visit online at www.funlake.com .

Prize Package Elements (family of four) –

