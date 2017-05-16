High speed crash may help solve a St. Louis murder case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - A high speed crash may help solve a murder case. charges are pending after police say a speeding driver caused a four-car crash in St. Louis, leaving a woman seriously hurt.

The crash happened around 8pm Monday at Natural Bridge and Clara after a police pursuit that started in nearby Hillsdale. It turns out the car police were after may be connected multiple violent crimes.

"Officers on routine patrol observed a vehicle coming off a street we recently had a homicide on, at a high rate of speed," said Hillsdale Police Chief Herb Simmons.

Police say that black Cadillac was coming from Bailey Place A man was shot to death last month on that street. The same street also has multiple recent police calls for "shots fired."

Police say the driver raced north on Kienlen when a Hillsdale officer tried to pull the vehicle over for multiple violations including speeding. The vehicle then went east on Natural Bridge into the city of St. Louis. The officer pulled off the pursuit just before the car went through Goodfellow and disappeared over the crest of a bridge. MOments later the officer heard the crash.

"As the officer approached the bridge embankment he heard a loud noise, as he crested over the hill, he observed the accident," said Hillsdale Police Chief Herb Simmons. "We've dealt with this car in the past for multiple cases with weapons charges and effects to that nature.

Police say there were three suspects in the car; none is seriously hurt. One is in jail with charges pending. Police say charges are also possible against the other two. The injured woman was in another car. She remains hospitalized in intensive care; no word on the exact extent of her injuries.