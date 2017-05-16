Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie receives national award

CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 09: What is believed to be a German boxcar used during the Holocaust is displayed during its unveiling November 9, 2005 in downtown Chicago, Illinois. The boxcar unveiling was part of a program for the 57th anniversary of Kristallnacht and will be a cornerstone for a new Holocaust museum to be built in Skokie, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center has been named a recipient of the 2017 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services says in a news release the museum in Skokie is one of 10 recipients of what is the highest honor for service to the community that a museum and library can receive.

The museum was recognized for what the institute calls its world-class exhibitions, student and educator service and public programming.

Museum CEO Susan Abrams says the award was in part a recognition of its Take A Stand Center that when it opens in October will allow visitors to use interactive holographic technology to have life-like conversations with recordings made by Holocaust survivors.