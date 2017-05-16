Liquor license hearing for proposed Up-Down Arcade Bar in Central West End

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A bar and arcade business hopes to make the Central West End its new home in St. Louis, but some residents aren't convinced their neighborhood is the right spot.

The Up-Down Bar and Arcade will soon open on Euclid at McPherson, the former location of Herbie’s. The owners hope to get their liquor license approved soon.

Hannah Roth loves everything about the Central West End, a neighborhood she's called home for the past 30 years.

“It's an urban neighborhood; you have residences, you have eating establishments, you have retail,” she said.

But she's afraid that if the proposed Up-Down Bar and Arcade is granted its liquor license, her neighborhood will see a drastic change in character.

“It's going to really tip the population of people coming to the neighborhood. It's going to really change the complexion of the neighborhood,” Roth said. “It's going to be only drinking age people coming down here to drink beer.”

Worried about parking, noise, and congestion, Roth is one of a number of residents who's signed a petition to stop the bar from obtaining their liquor license. Others said they don’t want to see the Central West End turned into an area that caters more to the nightlife.

The manager of the Up-Down bar said they’ll present a neighborhood agreement with the liquor license application at a hearing Wednesday morning.

This would be the fourth Up-Down location after Des Moines, Minneapolis, and Kansas City.