Missouri adds counties in flooding, storm damage assessments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says the state is adding six more counties to the number being assessed for damage linked to recent flooding and severe weather.

Greitens said in a statement the expanded survey comes as he prepares to make a request for a federal major disaster declaration.

The latest counties in which preliminary assessments will be conducted for individual assistance involving damaged homes and personal property are Franklin, Iron, Laclede, St. Louis and Wayne.

Franklin, Perry and St. Louis counties will undergo preliminary damage surveys for aid involving damage to public infrastructure like roads, bridges, and schools, as well as to certain nonprofit entities.