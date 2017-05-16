× Missouri man acquitted in killing admits to firearm charge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Jefferson City man acquitted of a 2015 killing has pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing the firearm used in the fatal shooting.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that 27-year-old Paris Mark Alexander-Henderson entered the plea Monday.

In May 2016, he was acquitted of killing 33-year-old Bryant Sturkey. Alexander-Henderson testified last year that he thought Sturkey was going to shoot his brother, Darnell Parker.

Officers later seized the pistol used in the shooting from the residence of Alexander-Henderson, who had a prior felony conviction for aggravated driving under the influence. Federal law makes it illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.

Alexander-Henderson faces up to 10 years in prison. The sentencing date hasn’t been set.

___

Information from: Jefferson City News Tribune