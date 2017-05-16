MO Lottery’s ‘Dogs vs Cats scratchers’ benefit shelter adoptions

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The Missouri Lottery has partnered with a number of animal organizations, including the APA, 5 Acres Animal Shelter, St. Louis County Animal Care as well as the Humane Society of Missouri, to promote shelter adoptions.

But what does that mean for them?

Anne McLaughin from the Humane Society explains.

The Missouri Lottery’s new $2 ‘Dogs vs. Cats’ Scratchers are available! Pet adopters will receive 10 scratchers along with their new furry friend. Each new pet parent has a chance to win the top-dog prize for this limited time Scratchers game -$25,000.

The shelters estimate approximately 900 dogs, cats and critters will find homes during this promotion.

Tickets are available to the general public for $2 each. They can be purchased at thousands of retail locations across the state.

To learn more visit MoLottery.com or hsmo.org.