Multi-agency resource center opens in House Springs

HOUSE SPRINGS, MO (KTVI)-The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency will open multi-agency resource centers for St. Louis-area flooding victims this week. The centers are a one-stop shop with experts in housing, insurance, food stamps, mental health counseling, and other needs.

Partner agencies include the American Red Cross, Missouri Department of Social Services, Missouri Department of Mental Health, Missouri Department of Insurance, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Catholic Charities, Society of St. Vincent DePaul, The Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope.

A center will be open Tuesday, May 16 in House Springs, MO. It's located at Northwest Valley Middle School from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Thursday, May 18 a center will be open at the First Baptist Church in Arnold, MO from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A third center opened Monday, May 15 at the Pacific, MO Eagles Hall on West Congress.

According to the news release, visitors can expect to meet with case workers who will help identify potential resources to aid in their recovery. Items such as food, water and cleaning supplies will be available.

Please bring a utility bill, driver’s license or other document for proof of residency.

Free child care will be available.

