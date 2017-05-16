Restaurants in High Ridge still coping with boil order

Owners of the neighboring Dave’s Diner and Pegg’s Restaurant On the Boulevard said they’ve been boiling water for everything; from washing dishes to cooking food.
The owners said the 2015 flood shut them down for a couple of days, but this year’s flood has affected them for three weeks. While Pegg’s is doing ok and spending about $200 per day on bottled water and ice, Dave's Diner has reported its business has dropped about 25 percent.
Fox 2 reached out to Public Water Supply District 2 to find out an exact date for when the boil order would be lifted, but has not heard back.
38.458943 -90.536513