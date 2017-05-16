Riding along with first responders as they treat heroin overdoses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Almost every single day in St. Louis, city fire and EMS crews receive a call about a person who has overdosed on heroin. Some days they get many more calls than that. It's an epidemic that's hitting the city especially hard.

Fox 2's Mandy Murphey spent a couple of days riding with the fire department to see what they're dealing with on the streets.

We first find a woman who was brought to a fire house for treatment because she had overdosed on heroin. Paramedics were called and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire department doesn't judge or arrest for someone doing illegal drugs. All fire crews now have Narcan on the trucks because they're usually the first on the scene. They are saving countless lives by administering the drug and bringing the overdose victim back to life.

Sometimes the EMS crews have to administer a second dosage of Narcan. Firefighters describe the affects of a heroin overdose as having one foot in the grave. If not for the firefighters arriving with Narcan, these individuals would die.

City paramedics tell Fox 2 they've seen more overdose fatalities in the past six months that probably the last 8 or 9 years.