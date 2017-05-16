× SLU freshman charged with on-campus rape

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A 19-year-old freshman at Saint Louis University was charged over the weekend with raping a woman on campus.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the incident occurred after 1 a.m. on Saturday, May 13.

The 20-year-old victim went to SLU Hospital Saturday and said she was sexually assaulted inside her residence hall. She identified Bonk as the suspect and said he choked her, bit her, yanked hair from her scalp, and then forced her to have sex with him. She had several bruises on her legs, arms, and face as a result.

The student in question, identified as Colten Bonk, was charged with rape/attempted rape, two counts of felony domestic assault, and sodomy/attempted sodomy.

The Post-Dispatch, which had access to the charging documents, said Bonk allegedly refused to let the victim leave her room or use the bathroom during the attack.

The incident was included on SLU’s online campus crime log.

Bonk was jailed on $75,000 cash-only bond.