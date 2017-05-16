× Springfield seeks development next to governor’s mansion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Springfield city officials are having another go at seeking developers for a vacant lot just north of the Illinois Executive Mansion.

The city bought the block three years ago for $1.5 million. It still had the vacant YWCA building on it that was recently razed after preservationists failed to find a way to save it.

An initial round of plans in 2015 fizzled. Officials plan to start reviewing the latest proposals this week.

Karen Davis is director of the city’s Office of Economic Development. She tells the (Springfield) State Journal-Register the city is seeking retail and housing with no more than 100 living units.

Key to the project will be integrating it with the 1856 Executive Mansion . That’s undergoing a $14 million renovation spearheaded by first lady Diana Rauner.